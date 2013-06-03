Guardian Journalist Shares Austria Walking Holiday Anecdotes

Welwyn Garden City, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Guardian journalist Harriet Green has recently shared some of the best anecdotes from her Austria walking holiday with the periodical's readers, via a feature on the Travel section of the paper's website.



According to Green, this holiday was born of the desire to deviate from the standard fly-and-flop Mediterranean holiday, as much as from her daughter's infatuation with popular 1960s musical 'The Sound Of Music'. A combination of these factors was what led Green, her husband and eight-year-old Nancy to pick the Tyrol, in Western Austria, as their destination of choice.



During their stay, the family visited the Wild Kaiser Mountains, near the German border, the Seefeld plateau and the Otzai valley, at the other end of the country, near the Italian border. For accommodation, they chose deliberately health-conscious and wellness-driven hotels, which put the last distinctive touch on their Austria walking holiday.



Throughout the duration of their Austrian adventure, Green and her family also had ample opportunity to observe the region's plentiful wildlife, enjoy its exquisite food, and mingle with the many grazing farm animals, many of which were placid enough to be petted with hardly a bat of an eyelid.



visit to a mock-Prehistoric village, built after the skeleton of a prehistoric man was discovered nearby, was also a highlight of the trip. So, of course, was the yodelling, with which the family came into contact in a small, family-owned inn whose proprietors had been singing at a competitive level for several generations.



Pieces such as the one published in the Guardian after this idyllic holiday prove why Austria walking holidays have become increasingly popular as an alternative form of holiday in the past few years.



For information on Austria walking holidays, contact Ramblers Worldwide Holidays, the experts in worldwide, guided walking adventures, at www.ramblersholidays.co.uk.



About Ramblers Worldwide Holidays

Ramblers Worldwide Holidays offers have over 140 holidays in over 60 countries, all which span a range of walking grades from easier to adventurous, and with itineraries that are packed with interest and variety. They have fully qualified staff and leaders at hand and are bonded with a number of travel authorities.



For Media Contact:

Ramblers Worldwide Holidays

Lemsford Mill

Lemsford Village

Welwyn Garden City

AL8 7TR

England

Tel: +44 (0) 1707 331133

Fax: +44 (0) 1707 333276

Email: info@ramblersholidays.co.uk