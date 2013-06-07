Guardian Urgent Care Now Offers Urgent Care to Patients at Affordable Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Guardian Urgent Care is now offering urgent care in Lakewood to all the patients at reasonable prices. A Denver emergency room provided by the company will help the patients or any individual to get help if they meet with any accident. This healthcare clinic offers its services to individuals, families, athletes, students, employers and many more. The organization also offers urgent medical help to the patients injured in auto accidents.



Talking about the motor vehicle accidents, a representative of the company said, “Guardian Urgent Care in Denver, Westminster, and Aurora offers a concierge service to our auto accident injury patients that are unique to us and unrivaled. We will work with you and your insurance company to ensure that the maximum amount of benefits allowed to you by your policy is received.”



He also said, “When your care needs to be addressed by a specialist we will refer you to one of the top specialty physicians in your area of need and continue to monitor and over see your care. At Guardian Urgent Care, we will ensure that you receive the best quality and most comprehensive care.”



Guardian Urgent Care is considered to be one of the cost-effective as well as convenient services providers in Denver and the surrounding areas. This organization is considered to be an ultimate alternative to the emergency departments of hospitals where patients get emergency services and quick response.



Guardian Urgent Care is also known as a renowned Denver allergy testing clinic, but it also provides STD test in Denver at the most reasonable prices and also, reliable services. The organization has been in news many times for providing various quick services to the patients.



About Affordable Healthare

Affordable Healthcare provides their medical services for all to their clients urgent care needs & conveniently located in downtown Denver and Westminster neighborhoods. Guardian Urgent Care Physicians are constantly in the public helping to address health and safety concerns.



To know more about they visit: http://www.guardianurgentcare.com