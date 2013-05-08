Guardian Urgent Care Offering Effective and Affordable Healthcare Services in Denver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Covering almost every aspect of medical emergencies, Guardian Urgent Care, a Denver based clinic, is now offering the patients with the most effective treatments for their health related problems.



A spokesperson from the clinic further suggests, “Because injuries and illnesses do not always happen during convenient times, Guardian Urgent Care offer fast, quality urgent, acute and preventative medical care that works into your schedule.”



He further elaborates their range of healthcare services. “We offer you with effective treatments for conditions like acute injuries and illness, fractures/sprains, flu shots, chest and abdominal pain, muscle pain, eye injuries, including others. We further provide laboratory facilities for X-ray services and for STD test in Denver”, he says, “We turn out to be the only Denver allergy testing clinic to provide such a wide range of healthcare services.”



The clinic also strongly focuses on providing the medical care for emergency cases. Justifying its title, Guardian Urgent care do offers the urgent care in Lakewood and Denver, the proof of which is clearly reflected in its affordable and faculty rich Denver emergency room ER.



Guardian Urgent Care is equipped with every resource when it comes to tackle emergency cases like accidents, heart strokes, drug overdose, and others. “The clinic delivers cost effective, convenient and timely urgent care for any emergency case”, ensures the spokesperson.



The clinic, with locations in Denver and Westminster, is further is in contact with major insurance companies, ensuring patients with proper coverage as per their insurance policies. “For those whose policy has a large deductible, our prices are very reasonable and we offer credit plans to help finance care”, ensures Guardian Urgent Care.



About Guardian Urgent Care

Affordable healthcare is provided for all to their clients urgent care needs & is conveniently located in downtown Denver and Westminster neighborhoods. Guardian Urgent Care Physicians are constantly in the public helping to address health and safety concerns. To know more about they visit: http://www.guardianurgentcare.com or call 303 455 6345.