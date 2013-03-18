GUARDUS Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Simplifies Assembly for Complex Manufacturing

Ulm, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The GUARDUS Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is designed to support all phases of your heterogeneous manufacturing operations.



GUARDUS tracks all inventory, from the receipt of raw materials to final products ready to be shipped to the customer. It lets you track lots based on shop order and monitor production real-time using a key performance indicators cockpit.



GUARDUS Solutions places all of your assembly instructions, work instructions, quality control documentation and standards documents online. Save time by referencing shop floor documentation within GUARDUS instead of recreating work instructions and assembly documents for each lot. Simplify the process of configuration management by using GUARDUS to hold your drawings so that they are available to assemblers as needed. The GUARDUS MES also has plausibility algorithms that compare the manufacturing operations recorded for each assembly against the most likely and common order of operations and flag those assemblies that may be manufactured incorrectly.



GUARDUS MES enables the automated and standardized collection of product information and data for statistical process control. Record defects as they happen and find problems before they impact your bottom line. Reliability engineers can focus in on the reliability of different processes, machines, material lots and operators using the data contained in the MES.



GUARDUS MES links to your engineering designs so that you can access Bills of Material and as-required manufacturing supplies. Ensure that your shop floor personnel have the latest drawing and all of the engineering change notices with the GUARDUS MES. Gain 100% traceability by using GUARDUS MES, and your manufacturing facility is well on its way to achieving ISO and CMMI certification.



GUARDUS MES supports diverse product mixtures and different manufacturing processes. It can support reconditioning, part repair and rework. GUARDUS can also handle depot and customer returned materials. Integrate your supplier and assembly network into your own shop floor data management system with GUARDUS MES. GUARDUS supports barcode scanning and RFID tracking of components for real time inventory management. Virtually eliminate manual data entry and the associated errors this causes with GUARDUS.



Using GUARDUS is far easier than setting up shop floor routers integrated directly into ERP systems such as SAP. It is more accessible than Visiprise Manufacturing and SAP's manufacturing systems. This makes GUARDUS ideal for small operations that need a full Manufacturing Execution System at a reasonable price. Its ease of use is critical for companies with a diverse product mix. GUARDUS allows you to use the same MES for small batches as are used for large production lots.



GUARDUS comes with a flexible reports module. GUARDUS has reports for the error rate, first pass yield and quality rate for every part and product in your plant. Trace the history of an individual assembly back to its raw materials, or identify all parts manufactured using parts form a specific lot. Your production controller will enjoy checking the as-built configuration against the as-designed specifications by engineering with GUARDUS' built-in reports, speeding up the process of verifying a product's configuration prior to shipment. Identify shop floor bottlenecks by reviewing reports for the number of assemblies at each manufacturing step or the time spent waiting before it is worked on. GUARDUS also generates usage certificates. GUARDUS even has reports to track the assembly time put into each unit and the billable time per employee. Identify the most productive shifts and least productive personnel perhaps requiring additional training. Or find the work groups with the highest quality level so that their work practices can be taught to the rest of the organization.



About GUARDUS Solutions AG

With its offices in Germany, Canada, and Romania, is an internationally renowned software developer specialized in software simplifying manufacturing execution and quality management. With more than 25 years of experience servicing over 150 high quality and high responsibility discrete manufacturers in verticals including electronics, aeronautics, medical devices, plastics and automotive, GUARDUS has the expertise required to accelerate processes in forward looking enterprises.



