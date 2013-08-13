Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Guatemala Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Guatemala beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Guatemala beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Guatemala has posted a growth in the beer market of almost 7%, which is the third year of increase in a row, and likely to become a trend as the only declines in volume were seen at the start of the global economic crisis in 2007-8. The growth is likely to be fuelled by a growing and economically stable population.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Guatemala is a very polarized country, with just 5% of the population responsible for the majority of the economic power. As a result of this, certain opposing trends are occurring, such as discount and super-premium being the fastest growing categories, up 14% and 15% respectively.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Guatemala Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Guatemala Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

The market is expected to slow down in terms of growth during 2013. This is mainly due to the effect of an outbreak of roya (coffee fungus) which will affect this important harvest and therefore the purchasing power of the whole economy.



At 3.2% GDP growth the economy has remained relatively stable in 2012 after the downturn suffered in 2008-9. Private businesses, which accounts for 85% of the GDP, will continue to underpin economic expansion.



There are opportunities to develop the frequency of consumption; encouraging consumers to drink beer with their meals as is prevalent in some European countries. Currently, this is not a cultural norm in Guatemalan society.



Disparities in socio-economic levels continue, as wealth concentration remains in the hands of the 5% who belong to the highest level, and with it large amounts of disposable income and very strong purchasing power, while more than 50% of the population live under the poverty line of USD$2 a day.



Mayan's make up almost half of the population, and tend not to consume beer, but instead prefer hard liquors, aguardiente and traditionally made fermented drinks. The Ladino ethnic group represents all non-Mayan people and consumption of beer among this group is common.



Key Highlights

Beer consumption in Guatemala continued with an increase of almost 7% on 2011's figures. This was mainly due to the good performance of products launched during 2011.



Recently launched brand Cabro is the fastest growing brand, with 91% volume gain over 2012. It has achieved this growth because it was designed to fit the niche of a unique beer, with a more specialized taste.



Even though there were no mergers or acquisitions during 2012, Cervecero Centroamericana) is always looking for new opportunities to extend their business and influence to increase its market share beyond the 90% it already controls.



Even though there were no new packaging types launched during 2012, CCA celebrated 125 years with a limited edition, newly designed label.



Average on-premise prices increased by 35%, driven by the rise in popularity of the more expensive super premium segment. Price was up more than volume, due to the nature of this expensive drinks segment.



Companies Mentioned



CERVECERIA CENTRO AMERICANA DE GUATEMALA SA, AMBEV CENTROAMERICA SA (FORMERLY CERVECERIA RIO), INDUSTRIAS TRIPOLI, DISTRIBUIDORA IMPROMO



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139546/guatemala-beer-market-insights-2013.html