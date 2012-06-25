Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Friday Shirts, longtime purveyor of all styles of beach clothing is developing a brand new Mens’ interactive online shirt designer. Very soon all of Friday Shirt’s customers will be able to put their own spin and design on an already huge basic selection of Hawaiian, Guayamisa, Cubavera, Havana and Guayabera shirts for all shapes and sizes. It has never before been this easy to design men’s custom shirts in the best and latest beach fashions.



Customers have been inquiring for some time how to customize these already classic beach designs. From specific colors and color patterns to variations of embroidery and designs, men want a personalized touch when it comes to their favorite beach, summer, and beach wedding fashions. To answer this increasing demand for personalization and men’s custom shirts Friday Shirts began work on the interactive online shirt designer. The intent is not only to allow customers to customize the shirt, but to make it a fast, easy and fun process that anyone can use to create a great looking custom shirt.



Expect more news in the near future regarding this amazing development in men’s custom shirt fashions. Friday Shirts has designers working around the clock to unveil this major development as timely as possible while offering as munch functionality as they can for their valued customers. In addition to beach clothes and a very successful line of movie inspired T-Shirts, Friday Shirts expects to lead the field in custom beach attire in very short order.



For more information contact Friday Shirts directly at 877-374-3299 or visit the website at http://www.fridayshirts.com