Guberman-PMC Trumps 147 Competitors as Top ISO Specialists Nationwide

Stratford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The famous author Douglas Adams once said, “ To give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.” That same philosophy continues to be pertinaciously followed by Guberman-PMC, LLC, which enjoyed phenomenal growth last year catapulting the company and its founder Daryl Guberman into national prominence in the quality arena. Today, the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN), the largest custom manufacturing group in the country announced its members decisively elected Guberman-PMC as the best choice in 2013 for ISO certification.



According to AMSN, 147 other quality management and consultation firms nationwide were considered for the distinguished honor with Guberman-PMC getting the majority of votes by a wide margin. AMSN said members were clearly impressed with the company's collective abilities as a quality specialists, principles of business integrity, certification affordability and its growing number of customer endorsements. AMSN president Donald LaBelle said Guberman-PMC has evolved into one of the most sought after quality specialists in the nation because of their wide scope capabilities, personalized service and proven background in helping companies achieve value-added ISO-9001:2008, 13485, AS9100, and TS16949, ISO-17025, ISO-14000 & Nadcap compliance and certification along with direct support from the President of the company Daryl Guberman, who makes himself personally available to every client.



After turning 50 a few months ago Mr. Guberman said he assessed his life and now believes he knows his purpose. “Philosophers such as Socrates, Aristotle, and so many others have pondered the secret of life, and I'm now convinced life is about sharing one's knowledge and experience, to elevate, assist and educate others,” said Guberman. He continued, “It is to be kind, caring and thoughtful, it is to have integrity when others do not, it is to be always striving to improve and be the best one can be while maintaining the most honest of intentions and moral fiber, even when others do not.” He concluded, “It is this same philosophy in which Guberman-PMC, LLC serves its customers with a devoted commitment to honesty, integrity and ethical principles that is unfortunately often missing in today's quality community.”



About AMSN

The American Machine Shops Network (http://www.MFGpartners.net) specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other services.



About Guberman-PMC, LLC

Guberman-PMC, LLC (http://www.dguberman.com) was founded by Daryl Guberman. Daryl is a quality professional with over 30 years of experience in the aerospace, medical implants and materials, and printing fields. Throughout his career he has saved companies substantial amounts in constructive, productivity-enhancing suggestions utilizing special talents including an unrivaled dedication to quality, maintaining constant communication and feedback with customers, and securing ISO-9001:2008, 13485, AS9100, and TS16949, as well as ISO-17025 and ISO-14000 compliance and certification.



Daryl Guberman

Phone: 203.556.1493

Email: daryltqrs@yahoo.com



Photo: Bob Carbone (left), president of G-PMC congratulates Daryl Guberman, president and CEO of Guberman-PMC, LLC for being elected by AMSN as the country's top ISO and quality consultation firm.