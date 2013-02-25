Gucci Reveals Its Latest 'Femme Fatale' Collection in the Fashion Capital of Italy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Whilst UK Models female fans noticed that trainers, lace up boots and flat pumps graced the catwalks of London, whilst Italy’s models teetered down the runway in sky high heels.



Gucci was one of the first labels to hit the catwalks; the footwear was bold and black, with sharp high heels, five inch leather sandals, along with snakeskin knee high boots. Racy splits and fishnet stockings completed the look. UK Models Facebook friends noted that the style was distinctly seductive, a point which was confirmed by Frida Giannini, the label’s creative director, who asserted that the theme for the show was ‘dangerous femininity’. She went on to explain that the accessories used had been inspired by the work of Allen Jones, the British sculptor and pop artist, whose pieces frequently feature black leather and rubber.



Gucci dressed a number of their models in head to toe snakeskin, with varying necklines including polo and v necks. Whilst some of UK Modelsport fans were shocked by the boldness of the collection, Gucci has been using risqué materials and cuts for quite some time now. Under the guidance of the former creative director Tom Ford, Gucci have created a number of highly controversial, provocative advertisements. However, the labels latest collection wasn’t all femme fatale themed; there were several pieces which had a very conservative, almost prim style, including high necked, baby pink blouses, long sleeved wool dresses and checker-patterned skirts.



Although the high heels and slit skirts certainly grabbed the attention of the audience, Gucci’s collection placed the emphasis firmly on shoulder details; all of the racy dresses and jackets had strong, bold shoulders which balanced out the look. Fern-like embroidery was added to both the shoulders and the arms of a number of garments. UK Models Manchester fans were particularly impressed with the outerwear, which included a beautifully tailored, charcoal coloured wraparound jacket, and a striking, cornflower blue overcoat which came with a astrakhan collar.



With the Oscars looming, many people were eager to see what Gucci would offer by way of evening wear. The label revealed a collection of both long and short gowns, with plenty of sequins and feathers embellishing the satin pieces. Skirt hems were loose and flowing, and netting was added for a more modern feel.



