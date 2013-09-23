Guerilla Stock Trading Highlights Jason Bond and His Success with the Stock Market

Clovis, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Traditionally, technical analysts say that September is the worst month, in terms of trading, for the stock market but Jason Bond continues to make great trades. In fact, he managed to bring in $26,000 in only three trading days between September 11, 2013 and September 16, 2013 which is what many people make in an entire year at their day job. "Some might find this claim hard to believe, but Mr. Bond made this trade in real-time in front of more than 1,000 clients so there is no doubt that the trade happened. It really is a phenomenal thing to watch and should make all traders question the validity of the claim that September is the worst month of the year for the stock market," Lance Jepsen, owner of Guerilla Stock Trading, explains.



On September 11, 2013, when Mr. Bond purchased RSOL, he sent an instant text alert to his clients' smart phones, and he did the same on September 16, 2013, the day he chose to sell the stock. "According to Mr. Bond, this transaction ranks as the biggest win of his trading career in terms of dollars and how much money he made off a single trade. He discovered this stock by using a stock screen which he created to find oversold stocks. When the stock appeared, he placed it on his watch list and waited until it came out of the oversold pattern or a pattern he refers to as a 'candle over candle' pattern," Mr. Jepsen states.



Clients have the opportunity to learn Mr. Bond's entire swing trading strategy and how he finds stocks such as RSOL with the help of Jason Bond Picks. "According to Jason Bond Picks reviews, this program provides investors with everything they need to know to make successful trades with outstanding profits. The key to big profits lies in finding lower-cost stocks with future growth opportunities and the program explains exactly how to find these stocks. Although this trading strategy can be risky, the rewards tend to be big which is why many are turning to this program to boost their investment portfolio and you can do the same," Mr. Jepsen goes on to say.



Jason Bond makes between $1,000 and $8,000 per trade, between 1 and 3 times a week, as he understands how to go about finding stocks that tend to be overlooked, but are real winners. "Why settle for flat returns on your investment when your portfolio can be turning out consistent winners on a weekly basis? Check out Jason Bond Picks today and get started on your way to a flourishing investment portfolio," Lance Jepsen recommends.



About Guerilla Stock Trading

Guerilla Stock Trading provides investors with an overview of the Jason Bond Picks program, a program dedicated to showing investors how to win with small cap swing trades. On this site, consumers find video testimonials, an explanation of what is included in the program, a review of the program and more. Investors looking to diversify and boost their investment portfolio turn to this site to obtain the results they desire in a short period of time.