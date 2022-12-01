Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Guess', Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Guess', Inc. and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



An investor in shares of Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) filed a lawsuit against certain directors at Guess', Inc. According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that certain board members at Guess', Inc have tolerated "sustained, despicable, and abusive sexual misconduct" by the fashion company's co-founder Paul Marciano for more than four decades, harming the company and its shareholders through their continued inaction.



Los Angeles, CA based Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.



Guess', Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.67 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2020, to over $1.87 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, and that its Net Income of $95.97 million turned into a Net Loss of $81.22 million over those respective time periods.



Shares of Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) declined from over $31 per share in May 2021 to as low as under $20 per share in January 2022.



