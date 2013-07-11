Guest Blogging Portal Launched, Attracts Encouraging Response

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- GuestBlo.gs, a guest blogging platform for website owners and guest bloggers, is available for users starting today. Months of hard work precedes the launch of GuestBlo.gs, as website listings were populated with popular websites and blogs looking for guest posts. Guest bloggers were informed via email and a pilot project was run to fine tune the functionality. The website has been warmly welcomed by website owners and guest bloggers alike.



The dawn of digital marketing has created an insatiable demand for current and original content. Search engines love it, and your customers want it. Relevant, high-quality, current content is becoming scarce and expensive. Guest blogging is the perfect solution. Even reputable publications regularly publish guest posts these days, which means there are great opportunities for guest bloggers too.



Surprisingly, there were few guest blogging websites that actually worked, until now. I was the editor of a magazine and looking for guest posts. I went to about a dozen different guest blogging websites, and only one of them actually worked. GuestBlo.gs works from day 1. In fact, the pilot project has been running for months. Website owners and guest bloggers are already exchanging guest posts with back links and bios.



Apart from blog owners and guest bloggers, GuestBlo.gs is also the perfect resource for content marketers, website managers, and professionals. As a website owner or manager, you could get a guest post that gives you a lot of publicity because it was written by a specialist. As a professional or a specialist, you can get yourself established as an authority in your particular field using guest blogging. GuestBlo.gs has plenty to offer for plenty of people.



GuestBlo.gs works in a simple and rather predictable way. You can submit your website or blog URL for free, or pay a small amount to get featured in their featured listings, which increases the chances of attracting heavy-weight bloggers. Bloggers simply have to look for the websites they are interested in writing for out of 24 different categories, which include Food, Health, Spirituality…………. The search feature is smooth and the featured listings can sometimes include highly popular online publications.



"It has solved a big problem", says Jack Simon, who runs an online auto-part store and often finds his blog gasping for content. "My last guest post got me 100+ Twitter followers and 20 immediate book sales", says Martha, an indie author and guest blogger.



GuestBlo.gs was dreamed up by Miko Mo, a content marketer, website developer, and guest blogger. The basic services on the website are absolutely free, and the sole purpose of the portal is to facilitate website owners and marketing entrepreneurs in achieving their goals. Miko and his team welcome suggestions for improvements from all users. The website may be accessed at http://www.GuestBlo.gs.



