Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com Unveils New Website Packed With Special Features

Male, Maldives -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Affordable and budget Maldives holidays website Guesthouses-in-maldives.com has re-launched its website in order to bring guests an even better online experience of finding and booking the cheapest holidays in the Maldives. The new and improved Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com website has a bright, exciting new design and extra features.



Website Founder, Raki Bench, said: “We’re delighted to unveil the new Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com website, which you’ll find is packed with all kinds of affordable accommodation, information, videos and holiday experiences.



“The new features include even more guesthouses, vacation rentals and local islands hotels as well as new diving packages and weekly special offers.”



Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com is the leading Maldives guest house booking website. It specialises in offering low-cost accommodation for budget and independent travellers who want to explore the real Maldives and don’t want to be tied down to an expensive island resort holiday.



The re-launched website is easy to navigate and the cheerful colours echo the sunshine and beautiful turquoise shades of Maldivian lagoons. Colourful, large photos showcase the picture-perfect white sand beaches and charming guesthouses that clients can experience in the Maldives through Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com.



The website is now packed with even more guest houses on inhabited islands plus dedicated vacation rentals and local islands hotels sections.



About Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com

Divers will be excited to hear that the Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com website includes new diving packages in association with some of the guesthouses. The company has also teamed up with the Maldivesdivetravel to offer liveaboard diving holidays on a range of vessels.



Don’t forget to visit the website regularly in order to check out the new weekly special offers.



For more information visit : http://www.guesthouses-in-maldives.com/



4 - Contact Details

Company name : Guesthouses-in-Maldives.com

Email : Contact@guesthouses-in-maldives.com

Phone : +44 208 123 1569

Location : Maldives

Website: http://www.guesthouses-in-maldives.com/