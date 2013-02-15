Guidance for a Military Divorce - Approach for Military Divorce Online

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Military Divorce is Complicated



No General will be able to lead their men through the battles that take place in a court of law. A military divorce has many moving parts. Some protect the service member from immediate civil litigation, while others protect their family from being left penniless in the event of a divorce. The military is held to a higher standard with laws that expose service members to deeper scrutiny. This is especially true when it comes to child support and military pension.



The Service Members' Civil Relief Act (SCRA)



- A service member on active duty is not required to respond right away to a spouse's request for divorce. They can be granted up to three months after active duty ceases. This protection can become indefinite if they are on important missions and the duties required of them cannot wait. This gives them some time to contact an attorney and get started on preparations for the divorce.

The Uniformed Services Former Spouses' Protection Act (USFSPA)



- The USFSPA was created in 1982. It states that domestic support of a military member’s family is the same as supporting the military as a whole. A spouse is entitled to half of a service member’s entire pension. No proof if they need the support or not is required. Military retirement pay is considered property, not income. Even if the spouse gets remarried they would still be entitled to some of that pension.



Preparation and Advanced Scouting



It is always better to approach any situation with a detailed scouting report of what to expect concerning one’s military pension and impending divorce. This is one of the first things taught in the military, and it certainly applies to a divorce. Perhaps their training will pay off in a court of law after all! Instead of a general they will be working with a military divorce lawyer. They will find out what is worth fighting for and create a strategy outlining the best possible offense and defense.



