Guide Available to Keeping Seegrid AGVs at Peak Performance

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The material handling industry is being revolutionized by automated vehicle technology and the benefits are amazing according to Dave Moon, Project Manager for Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs).



In the current Seegrid blog, Moon explains the top three actions to keep Seegrid AGVs running at peak performance. Moon recommended having a real battery maintenance program, “It is best to reduce unnecessary downtime by having a good battery maintenance program in place. It does not take much to have a program either: a spread sheet, some training, and some daily checks. Facility managers may be surprised by the cost savings and downtime savings recouped by doing this, even with manual vehicles.”



Moon noted that keeping the AGVs clean will extend the performance as well. “Seegrid flexible AGVs can be easily maintained. Sensors, lenses, and moving parts should be cleaned. This ensures that the vehicles will run free from phantom obstructions, slow-downs, and stoppages.” Lastly, Moon reported that perform checks and scheduled maintenance is highly recommended. Although these are simple tasks, the lessons and benefits of keeping things simple extend the life and performance of Seegrid AGVs.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/1fGMcWb.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a 2014 Edison Award winner in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500