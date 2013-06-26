Guide to Ecigs Releases New eCig Comparison Chart

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- With the abundant amount of new eCigs entering the market, making a confident purchase for an electronic cigarette can become quite the hassle. From the years of experience in the eCig industry, Guide To Ecigs knew this time would come because of the markets continuing and rapid growth.



"With the way this industry is growing and how frequent manufacturers are producing new and improved eCigs, choosing the right one out of the many that have sprouted can easily confuse an interested current smoker. I've felt that a chart such as this was needed. This chart narrows down the playing field, yet still giving users a multiple choice for the world's leading electronic cigarette starter kits." - says Brett from GuideToEcigs.com



Recently, Guide To Ecigs released a new comparison chart where 4 of the industry's leading starter kits are listed. The comparison chart lists the eCig company, the price, as well as everything that comes with the starter kit. In addition, other perks that may interest users are listed, such as warranties and money back guarantees that come with the kits.



The starter kits listed on the eCig comparison chart can still pose a hefty decision. One kit may offer a longer warranty, more cartridges and at a higher price, where as another kit may offer a smaller warranty, half the amount of cartridges, but a much lower price. Ultimately, it's up to the user to decide what is the best bang for the buck and what suits their needs in the transition to the eCig alternative.



When viewing the comparison chart, Guide To Ecigs makes the experience as smooth as possible, by linking the company name back to its website where users can learn more about the company and its products. At the bottom of the chart, a custom buy button has arranged to take the user directly to the listed products page.



Brett says "We offer users a smooth transition into a purchase, making things easier and hassle free. The more current smokers that enter this market, the more lives that will be saved. That said, the industry will surely continue to grow just as it has these past 2 years."



Click here to view the eCig Comparison Chart.



