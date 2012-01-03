"Guide2Dubai" Helps Travelers Plan Their Trip to Dubai with Insightful Tips and Advice

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2012 -- Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a beautiful and thriving city that has become a popular tourist destination. With more than 10 million visitors a year, many travelers have enjoyed their time in the Muslim emirate.



While Dubai is known as one of the most liberal of all emirates in the Middle East, there are definitely some rules that need to be followed by visitors so as not to offend the local residents or create any embarrassing situations.



Travelers who would like to visit Dubai have traditionally had to rely on multiple websites, articles and/or advice from fellow tourists to learn what they should and should not do during their time there as well as about the various accommodations in Dubai; however, this can be very time consuming and may result in conflicting and often confusing Dubai travel information.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive and helpful Dubai travel tips as well as a new page that features useful facts for visitors who wish to travel to the area.



Guide2Dubai’s new section includes advice on the best time to visit Dubai, personal safety details for women and children travelers, and much more. For tourists looking for travel tips Dubai centered Guide2Dubai offers a wealth of helpful information.



For example, as the new Dubai guide page explains, the area is a safe destination for women travelers. Women who live there are allowed to drive, work and lead a liberal lifestyle compared to other Gulf regions. However, the article points out, women who travel alone may encounter some “unwanted attention.”



“It would probably be better if you plan a relaxed visit and stay in one of the four or five star accommodations in Dubai, so that you can use the private beach facilities in the hotel,” the article explained, adding that it is better to avoid wearing tight or revealing clothes when travelling away from the beach clubs and resorts.



“When socializing in local company, it is better to wait until a hand is offered to you for a handshake, as some devout Muslims do not prefer to shake hands with women.”



The new page also advises that the best time to visit Dubai is in between November and April as the weather tends to be very pleasant during this time.



About Guide2Dubai:

Guide2Dubai is a unique online resource that features comprehensive information for visitors and residents of Dubai. The website, which was established in 2005, recently added a new page that features advice and tips for visitors including the best time to visit, personal safety details, and much more.