Guidebook Series for Investing in China (Second Edition)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Access China Management Consulting Ltd has worked hard to the second edition of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China in order to deal with the latest revised most key regulation, Catalogue for the Guidance of Foreign Investment Industries, which determines the license of industrial access for foreign companies and investors entry into the Chinese lucrative market and low cost manufacturing base.



Guidebook Series for Investing in China published by Access China Management Consulting Ltd provide detailed guidance of practical operation on how to apply for and secure approval from China's complex registration, investment project and business scope examination process for foreign investment enterprises. Guidebook Series for Investing in China are unique, comprehensive and thorough guidebooks for foreign companies and investors to achieve a successful entry into the Chinese lucrative market and a low cost manufacturing base.



China is one of the fastest growing global economies. It has achieved and maintained an annual compound growth rate of GDP well above 9% since the 1980s. China has become the second largest economic entity in the world by 2010. It can be expected to China is one of places attracting foreign companies and investors around the world in the foreseeable future.



The first obstacle faced by foreign companies and investors is how to file the application for establishment registration of foreign investment enterprise, how to pass through application and approval for investment projects and business scope. This is involved with not only various Chinese laws and administrative regulations but also various Chinese government authorities.



In China, government authorities administer and control the process of application and approval for establishment registration of foreign investment enterprise, and investment project and business scope by exorbitant administrative measures and regulations, moreover, these exorbitant administrative regulations are variable and lack of transparency. The legal procedure of setting up a foreign investment enterprise in China, unlike in Western countries, requires comparatively complex documents. Lack of knowledge of the Chinese laws and administrative regulations, and the cultural difference between China and Western countries as well as the language barriers will increase the challenge faced by foreign companies and investors. Therefore, a detailed guidance of practical operation and a comprehensive and thorough knowledge of the latest Chinese laws and regulations have been become an essential prerequisite for foreign companies and investors to achieve a successful entry into the Chinese lucrative market and a low cost manufacturing base. With over 30 years professional experience engaging managements and consulting services specifically designed to provide foreign companies and investors a virtual gateway to enter such a lucrative market and a low cost manufacturing base, our many overseas colleagues and friends earnestly hope us work out a package of the Guidebook Series for Investing in China. Under such circumstance, Access China Management Consulting Ltd published the Guidebook Series for Investing in China. The aim of this guidebook series is to guide foreign companies and investors to achieve a successful entry into the Chinese lucrative market and a low cost manufacturing base. This guidebook series will be composed of four guidebooks as the following.



l Invest in China: A Guidebook for Application and Approval of Establishment Registration for Foreign Investment Enterprises

l Collection of Chinese Laws and Administrative Regulations for Application and Approval of Establishment Registration for Foreign Investment Enterprises

l Invest in China: A Guidebook for Application and Approval of Foreign Investment Projects and Business Scope

l Collection of Chinese Laws and Administrative Regulations for Application and Approval of Foreign Investment Projects and Business Scope



In this guidebook series, foreign companies and investors can easily find out every answer that they will meet question during process of application and approval for establishment registration of foreign investment enterprise, and investment project and business scope. This guidebook series provide not only a comprehensive and thorough knowledge of the latest Chinese laws and administrative regulations for application and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise, and investment project and scope, but also the practical operation of application for examination and approval of establishment registration for foreign investment enterprise, and investment project and scope to guide foreign companies and investors step by step to achieve a successful entry into the Chinese lucrative market and a low cost manufacturing base. Moreover, the various fascicles of the guidebook series represent many useful resources of law and regulations.

Special Discount Price



Now we offer special discount price to readers who buy two fascicles of Guidebook Series for Investing in China, that is 20% discount; three fascicles, that is 30% discount; all four fascicles, that is 40% discount:

For the price of single user licence

Buy two fascicles is (2000+2000)*80%=3200USD, save (2000+2000)*20%=800USD;

Buy three fascicles is (2000+2000+2000)*70%=4200USD, save (2000+2000+200)*30%=1800USD;

Buy all four fascicles is (2000+2000+2000+2000)*60%=4800USD, save (2000+2000+2000+2000)*40%=3200USD.



For the price of site licence

Buy two fascicles is (7500+7500)*80%=12000USD, save (7500+7500)*20%=3000UDS;

Buy three fascicles is (7500+7500+7500)*70%=15750USD, save (7500+7500+7500)*30%=6750UDS;

Buy all four fascicles is (7500+7500+7500+7500)*60%=18000SD, save (7500+7500+7500+7500)*40%=12000UDS.





For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/guidebook-series-for-investing-in-china-second-edition--report-554547