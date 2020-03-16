Guided Light Visualisations Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- With an aim to calm and relax the human kind, an inspiring project has been started by a UK based couple, and it is called Guided Light Visualisations. The husband wife team of Aunty Barbara and Uncle Phelan has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and the couple is welcoming generous support and backing in form of pledges and donations for their inspiring new campaign.



"With Guided Light Visualisations, we will be publishing audio CD and MP3 visualisations to be used by actors, students, teachers, lecturers and in-flight entertainment for relaxation." Said Aunty Barbara, the Creator of this project, while introducing it to the Kickstarter community. The couple has spent the past 12 years assisting people they know with relaxation techniques, Reiki, Pranic Healing, mindfulness and visualisations and with this project, they aim to assist people in unlocking the subconscious mind, through symbols and affirmations.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/themiracleofmoney/guided-light-visualisations and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in acquiring the resources and technological capabilities that are needed to publish the first 1000 copies of the programme. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 7,400 and the creators are offering several rewards for the backers. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



