Isha Foundation Offering Special Free Online Meditation Opportunity in Addition to Inner Engineering

McMinnville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Raising human consciousness and establishing an inclusive culture is perhaps the most pressing need for humanity across the globe, which is why Isha Foundation, which has been offering Inner Engineering as its flagship program, has now made a free online meditation video available so that anybody can begin their own journey of self discovery and improvement.



The free online meditation being taught and offered online is known as Isha Kriya. It is a simple but powerful guided meditation designed by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a yogi, visionary humanitarian, and internationally renowned author and speaker.



It takes just 12 to 18 minutes to complete, and can quickly become an integral part of any person's daily routine. Benefits include improved physical and mental health, heightened focus and energy, enhanced clarity of thought, and an all-around greater state of peacefulness and joy. There are no requirements, anybody can participate, and it's available now entirely free and without obligation.



For the first time in human history, the capability, technology and resources to address fundamental global problems such as proper nourishment, education and the health of the environment, are all available. Additionally, for the first time, millions of people spread across the world can be instantly connected to something larger than themselves, such as the positive practice of Isha Kriya, and the foundation of inner peace and wellbeing that it brings.



"You have to provide a large scale, non-religious spiritual process which does not ascribe to any particular philosophy or ideology – just a simple process, which will turn one inward," says Sadhguru.



"Till now, maybe in small patches here and there, people have been touched, but nothing has been done for human consciousness on a large-scale. Today with the technology available, we can make this happen. This will be the most important thing that we as a generation of people can do.



There has never been such a possibility for both inner personal growth and global wellbeing such as this. An investment of a few minutes per day can provide immense individual benefits, and begin leading the way towards global change and improvement.



The Isha Kriya free online meditation is available at IshaKriya.com. More information on Inner Engineering and additional in-person programs and events can be found at InnerEngineering.com/live, or by calling 678-390-4742.



About Inner Engineering Online

Inner Engineering Online offers an innovative format for online yoga and meditation courses, offering prospective students and practitioners across the globe a wonderful tool. The core offering is a seven part online class designed to improve physical and mental health and wellbeing, interpersonal relationships and overall quality of life. Learn more by calling 877.831.2705 678-390-4742 or visiting InnerEngineering.com