Guides Yoo Security Aids in Keeping One's PC from Recent Malware and Viruses

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- All the PC users are worried regarding the safety of their systems. Right from the start, people search for reliable methods to safeguard their PC and all information and documents. Recently computer systems request safety from several threats like Malware, Scams and viruses like Ukash Royal Canadian Mounted Police virus and white virus and ICE virus, so to protect the system from these threats one need a reliable anti-virus.



Within the last couple of years, computer users particularly in America have experienced a very unusual type of virus rip-offs like Ukash Royal Canadian Police virus. It's an update edition of Canadian Security Intelligence Service Ukash malware. It’s malware which cyberpunks employed to ask cash from PC owners. It blocks the access to the system and the PC owner need to pay cash to get back the access to the system.



The White Screen Virus is still another virus that hinders access to the computer and exhibits a white screen when trying to sign into the Windows computer. It blocks the access to the PC and demonstrates a display that's obtaining adjustments and focus regarding the customer's location. Then it shows warnings that the computer remains obstructed for breaking several rules and a penalty must certainly be compensated right away to regain the use of their PC and avoid legal charges along with further penalties. People believe this warning and paid the money. They lock them again and ask even for more cash next time, even if they unlocked their PCs for a moment.



About Guides Yoo Security

Guide.yoosecurity.com is a website that provides technical support concerning PC issues to the folks anytime and everywhere combined with latest information about the newest attacks, infections and dangers. It's feasible to have a online chat with their PC specialists to resolve the problems of one’s PC. So the issues could be set without any delays as their specialists hook up to the PC or any cellular gadget using the aid of TeamViewer.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St.Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Website: http://guides.yoosecurity.com/