Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The global guidewires market size is projected to reach USD 1,401.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to be one of the major forces of growth for this market. According to estimates released by the American Heart Association (AHA), a staggering 15.5 million Americans were suffering from coronary heart disease in 2016. These numbers augur good news for the guidewire market as a steady rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders will necessitate the utilization of advanced guidewire technology for quicker diagnosis and delivery of more accurate treatment for these conditions. Moreover, these devices are also crucial in diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders, which will further boost their employment in the healthcare industry.



Key Players Operating in The Guidewires Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Teleflex Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Inc.

Cook

R. Bard, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Abbott

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled "Guidewires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Coronary Guidewire, Peripheral Guidewire, Urology Guidewire, Neurovascular Guidewire, and Others) By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", the value of the market stood at USD 887.6 million in 2018. The report also incorporates a thorough research into the various dynamics, trends, and other factors which will influence the market and enable businesses to take strategic decisions to solidify their position in this market. Apart from this, it also provides an exhaustive overview of the overall industry trends and outlook that will be instrumental in understanding the growth pattern of the market.



Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Propel the Market in North America



Having generated a revenue of USD 308.2 million in 2018, North America is set to dominate the guidewires market share during the forecast period. This will be mainly attributable to variety of favorable conditions including availability of cutting-edge healthcare technology, friendly medical reimbursement policies, and a ready acceptance of modern technology.



The market in Europe will be chiefly driven by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing number of surgeries. Coupled with these is the high adoption rate of interventional diagnostic methods in Western European countries such as Germany and France, which is further fueling the market in the region.



Emergence of new market players and effective marketing will aid the market in Asia-Pacific, according to the guidewires market analysis by Fortune Business Insights. Additionally, the market in this region is poised to gain from the evolving healthcare conditions in India and China and rising healthcare investment in Australia and Japan.



