Guido Walter Announces Release of New Book: The Holistic Solution to Arthritis

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Guido Walter, founder of Awareness One, has just released his new book, The Holistic Solution to Arthritis - Recover your Well-Being: A Natural and Holistic Method to Permanently Eliminate the Mental and Physical Pain of Arthritis at its Root. The book is based on the foundations of Awareness One: helping people find their inner path to rid themselves of arthritis pain.



“I designed my program so that people with demanding schedules can be introduced into an alternative healing therapy for debilitating arthritis. I know what it is like to suffer from such chronic pain. It took me years to discover a simple, natural method to eliminate it. Now I want to share it with the world,” says Walter.



Medications currently on the market are designed to treat the symptoms of a never-ending struggle. “You shouldn’t have to adapt and adjust your life to the pain and suffering arthritis causes,” Walter says. After years of study, he has discovered his arthritis was caused by the long-term impact of accumulated stress and traumatic experience. From this he discovered the Pain Field Theory, allowing him to understand the truth behind arthritis.



About Guido Walter

Guido Walter is an American author and arthritis consultant. His new book is called The Holistic Solution to Arthritis - Recover your Well-Being: A Natural and Holistic Method to Permanently Eliminate the Mental and Physical Pain of Arthritis at its Root, and he provides consultations via his website, http://www.holistic-arthritis-solution.com.



For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Awareness One founder, Guido Walter, at: (818) 574-7689, by email at: walterguidowalter@yahoo.com, or visit: http://www.holistic-arthritis-solution.com.