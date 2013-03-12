GuildWarsGuideBase.com Expands Tips and Technique Articles That Help Gamers Quickly Level Up

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- GuildWarsGuideBase.com recently announced the expansion of their informative articles to help gamers increase their knowledge of characters, professions, classes and the leveling process within Guild Wars 2. The Guild Wars Guide Base provides informative articles, tips for leveling, skill builds for classes, and reviews of popular products to help them Level up in record time.



As players return to the world of Tyria some 250 years after the defeat of the Great Destroyer, the five elder dragons have awoken to cause widespread destruction as new races arise to fight for power in Guild Wars 2. While millions worldwide play the exciting MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game), many struggle with the game’s depth of play and learning how to level up. Now, GuildWarsGuideBase.com has expanded its articles with tips on how to quickly level up in the game via their GW2 Leveling Guide.



“Gaining experience points by leveraging the potential skills and weaknesses of the different races and professions throughout this labyrinth-like world can be quite difficult,” said a Guild Wars Guide Base website founder. “These guides give players the tips they need to play their character effectively, not get stuck, and keep leveling up in the game.”



Guild Wars 2 brings many changes to character development, a new player vs. player battle system as well as a new game engine. While there is still no monthly fee, game and combat controls have been improved with spells, attacks, hit detection and also various blocking skills. The ability to explore and fight opponents underwater, a more flexible spell-casting system, and the World vs. World mode are just a few of the many changes to this second generation version of Guild Wars.



The game’s eight character classes, which are split into their own professions, have their own strengths and abilities. The website’s leveling guide provides early leveling tips for the five playable races so that players can easily navigate and pinpoint specific tasks. The professions category includes the Necromancer, Huntsmen, and Guardian Guides as well as Ranger, Mesmer, and Elementalist Build articles. The five step guide to gaining experience points article shows how to level up through gathering and crafting, visiting Vistas, intelligent combat techniques, using gems to “boost,” and leveraging dynamic events. For more information, please visit http://www.guildwarsguidebase.com



About GuildWarsGuideBase.com

The relatively new website is dedicated to helping Guild Wars 2 gamers on their journey to quickly reach maximum level and increase their enjoyment of gameplay. Guild Wars 2 brings more complex character development and detailed gameplay that requires an expansive knowledge of the world of Tyria to level up. The Guild Wars Guide Base provides informative articles, tips for Leveling, skill builds for classes, and reviews of popular products to help gamers Level up in Record time.