Fast Market Research recommends "Guinea - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband" from BuddeComm, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Executive summary
Three operators compete with 3G mobile services
This annual report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Guinea's telecommunications market. Subjects covered include:
One of the fastest growing mobile markets in the region;
- The impact of the global economic crisis;
- Key statistics;
- Market and industry overviews;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and regulatory issues;
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, acquisitions, new licences;
- Major players (fixed, mobile and broadband);
- Infrastructure development;
- Mobile voice and data markets;
- Internet and broadband development and growth;
- Broadband and mobile data services and pricing trends;
- Convergence (voice/data, fixed/wireless/mobile);
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU).Guinea in West Africa has vast mineral resources yet remains one of the poorest countries in the world. With five competing mobile networks, its telecommunications sector has shown triple-digit growth rates for three years in a row following the entry of two world-class international operators, MTN and Orange. The other competitors are Intercel, Cellcom and Lagui, the mobile unit of the national fixed-line operator, Sotelgui.
Following the exit of Telekom Malaysia in 2008, Sotelgui has being prepared for renewed privatisation, creating an attractive opportunity for a strategic investor. Despite the rapid growth in the mobile sector, penetration remains below the African average, while the country's fixed-line and internet markets are virtually untapped.
Broadband services are still very limited and expensive. The landing of the first international fibre optic submarine cable in 2012, and the setting up of an IXP in mid-2013, will go far to help the nascent broadband market develop by reducing the cost of internet bandwidth and improving the reliability of infrastructure.
The country slipped into a mild recession in 2009, but stable GDP growth of around 5% per year is expected from 2014, possibly reaching up to 20% in 2015 and 2016.
Market highlights:
- 400 cell towers put up for sale;
- First ever international fibre optic submarine cable lands;
- Second privatisation of Sotelgui expected;
- Mobile Money services launched;
- The third 3G licence awarded in late 2013;
- Government secures a US$350 million loan to build a 4,000km fibre backbone network;
- The number of SMS messages sent in the second quarter of 2013 grew 67% year-on-year;
- MTN signs management contract with Huawei Technologies;
- Cellcom Guinea launches 3G+ services;
- Sotelgui ceases operations and government negotiates for its sale to Huawei;
Companies covered in this report:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia - Telecoms Industry - Statistics and Forecasts
- New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Australia Telecoms Market Analysis - Top Trends Moving into 2014
- Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- India - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- South Korea - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- United Kingdom - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Singapore - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband
- Philippines - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Chile - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts