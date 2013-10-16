Guinness World Record Holding Paraiba Tourmaline Necklace Unveiled by Kaufmann De Suisse

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The entrance on the market of an extremely rare and perfect natural treasure presenting a combination of outstanding characteristics is causing a huge stir amongst top art and jewelry collectors worldwide. The quality and size of this striking and rare gem, combined with the internationally renowned jewelry design imprimatur of the house of KAUFMANN de SUISSE, makes the upcoming auction a truly significant event.



The Ethereal Carolina Divine Paraiba, a majestic and flawless gem, is 191.87 carats of exceptional optical transparency (measuring 36.44 x 33.75 x 21.85 mm), shattering the previous Guinness World Records holder with its mass of just under 51.77 carats. The largest cut paraiba tourmaline is a modified brilliant cut oval shaped gem, is a testament to over 4.5 billion years of Earth history, is a natural treasure of supreme historical importance.



This extremely rare precious stone has been placed on a very short list of the world’s most famous gems in history by experts in the field, along with: the Logan Sapphire, the Hope Diamond, the Golden Jubilee, the Alan Caplan Ruby, and the Cullinan Diamond.



A tribute to the world's oceans, this spectacular one-of-a-kind necklace, is resplendent with ocean life. Multi-color precious and semi-precious gemstones along with a spectacular 10 ct. fancy colored yellow diamond bring focus to the transparent blue of the Ethereal Carolina Divine Paraiba, the ultimate representation of our life-giving blue seas. The piece was created to highlight the beauty and purity of the gifts created by the earth and the living ecosystems within our oceans, and an appeal to protect and conserve.



On October 18th, 2013, Kaufmann de Suisse will unveil the one-of-a-kind coveted necklace featuring the Guinness World Record holding gemstone.



For more information: Moneca Kaufmann, President - 514.848.0595 / moneca@kaufmanndesuisse.ca



About Kaufmann de Suisse

Kaufmann de Suisse is a five time winner of the coveted Diamond International Award, Kaufmann de Suisse caters to the discriminating international connoisseurs of traditionally crafted, hand-made sumptuous jewels. With boutiques in Montreal, and Palm Beach, Kaufmann de Suisse is renowned the world over for its signature Flowing Lines design since 1954.



References:



1) - http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/6000/largest-cut-paraiba-tourmaline

2) - http://www.kaufmanndesuisse.com

3) - http://www.gia.edu/gia-news-research-tourmaline-bibliography

4) - http://www.billionaire.tv/TheGazette.pdf