Reunion Blues Unveils “Midnight Series” Guitar and Bass RB Continental Cases

Petaluma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- Reunion Blues is expanding its award-winning RB Continental guitar and bass case line with a striking new all-black design. Dubbed the "Midnight Series", these new cases still utilize the same drop-tested construction that has made the line so dependable for travel, but also features numerous design refinements incorporating user feedback gathered over the last two years.



In keeping with the Reunion Blues “bullet-proof” reputation, a thick shock-absorbing Flexoskeleton exterior is featured, lined with reinforced impact panels that will withstand the roughest road trip. Plus, an exterior EVA-reinforced multi-pocket features musician-friendly storage for easy access to accessories without having to open the case. A large zippered accessory pocket is also provided, along with adjustable, hideaway padded back-pack straps, and a Reunion Blues Continental Zero-G palm-contoured handle.



Inside, the RB Continental Midnight contains a unique neck brace suspension system which includes a locking strap built on a dense foam block to prevent movement when the case is bumped, or dropped. The interior is crafted with plush, quilted blue velvet lining, a trademark of the entire Reunion Blues RB Continental case line.



Design refinements include a second zipper on the front pocket, creating opposing pulls for easier access while reducing wear. A new D-ring for attaching after-market straps has also been incorporated, allowing the owner to “wear” the case lower on the back for easier passage through doorways.



The new Midnight Black series is also available for popular percussion products and a growing selection of brass and wind instruments. All Reunion Blues Continental cases come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.



For more information, call 800-950-1095 or visit http://www.reunionblues.com.



Founded in 1976, Reunion Blues is the music industry's premier gig bag and case company. Reunion Blues offers an extensive product selection including over 70 models of cases and bags for fretted, brass, woodwind, strings and percussion instruments.



Reunion Blues is dedicated to maintaining exceptional quality, and is committed to product innovation, superior design and distinguished style.