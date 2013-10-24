Guitar Girl Magazine Is Proud to Sponsor SheRocks! Music Documentary

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Tara Low, founder and editor of popular online ezine, Guitar Girl Magazine, is proud to announce her sponsorship of the SheRocks! music documentary, which will be screened at MEOW Con, a conference for women produced by ROCKRGRL Magazine / ROCKRGRL Music Conference founder, Carla DeSantis Black and Musicians for Equal Opportunities for Women. MEOW Con is the largest conference of its kind, dedicated to exposure, empowerment and community-building for women in all genres of music.



The She Rocks! documentary is a compelling documentary that showcases the evolution of great female guitar players, past and present, and their unique perspectives on what it takes to succeed in this generally male dominated field. The feature length film explores the gender disparity that still exists in the world of professional guitarists. She Rocks! includes interviews and performances by Suzi Quatro, Kathy Valentine, Orianthi, Jennifer Batten, Bibi McGill, Donna Grantis, and many others. The documentary was directed and produced by Steve Swersky and Greg Conway, along with producer Tambi Saffran.



Guitar Girl Magazine’s Tara is thrilled to sponsor this exciting documentary, because she’s “glad to support women in music, doing what they love, and want to encourage them to continue doing so.” The reason why she enjoys empowering fellow women in music to do what they love is because “what impresses me the most about these women is they do it for the love of their art and not just for money or fame. It’s true that money and fame is a huge driver, but I’ve interviewed so many artists who play show after show, with sometimes less than 10 people in the audience, and for free. They do this because of their passion for music.”



About What is Guitar Girl Magazine

What is Guitar Girl Magazine? It is an online community dedicated to encouraging and promoting female guitarists and the fans that love them. With a combination of interviews of women in music, relevant music industry news, fun rock lifestyle finds, insider tips and advice, and special features and events, Guitar Girl Magazine strives to provide content that informs, entertains and engages our readers on a regular basis. For more on Guitar Girl Magazine, please visit http://www.guitargirlmag.com.



For a link to a trailer for the film, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6CqekaA8R8. The filming screening is October 25 and the convention date is Oct 24-26.



For more information, media requests, and interviews, please contact Lindsey Borders via lindseyborders@gmail.com or at music@talentinborders.net.