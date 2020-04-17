Gulbenkian.co.uk, the Best Law Firm in London with 99% Success Rates with Appeals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Gulbenkian.co.uk, one of the best law firms in London is also the oldest with over 33 years of legal experience. Founded by Immigration judges, this law firm specializes in Immigration cases including employees moving from one EU member state to another, assisting the non-EU nationals who are in need of immigration assistance, etc. The firm also acts on behalf of commercial clients, companies, investors, innovators, individual applicants, representatives, etc.



The Gulbenkian Andonian Team consists of the best solicitors in UK and experienced immigration lawyers in London. They offer specialist immigration services on business immigration, intra-company transfers, student immigration, asylum, human rights, nationality law, European free movement, UK spouse visa, family visa and many more. The firm is considered as a top leading immigration law firm and Legal 500 considers the Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors as "One of the UK's leading specialist immigration and nationality practices, acting for businesses and for individuals".



To know more about immigration attorney London visit https://www.gulbenkian.co.uk/



About https://www.gulbenkian.co.uk/about-us/

Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors based at London, United Kingdom was established in 1985. It is one of the leading immigration law firms with a team of best solicitors in UK and immigration attorneys. They also offer legal services in other areas including property, commercial, civil litigation, employment, intellectual property, will and probate, etc.



Media Contact



Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors

Address: Suite H, Ground Floor, Holborn Hall, 193/197 High Holborn, London, WC1V7BD

Phone: 020-7269-9590

Email: Info@gulbenkian.co.uk

Website: https://www.gulbenkian.co.uk/