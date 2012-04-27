Gulf Coast Windows Now Offering Superior Window and Door Services in the Austin, Texas Area

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- Gulf Coast Windows, who recently announced their expansion of services to the Austin area, just launched their new website GulfCoastAustin.com to provide customers with a wealth of information about their superior products and installation services.



Today more than ever, Americans are searching for ways to save their hard earned money. And one of the easiest ways to do so, is by taking advantage of the many energy efficient opportunities available on the market. People can save hundreds to thousands of dollars on electricity each year by using energy efficient stoves, refrigerators, air conditioners, light bulbs and computers.



And for those people looking to update their windows, Houston, Texas based company Gulf Coast Windows features ENERGY STAR labeled thermal replacement windows.



Gulf Coast Windows recently announced their expansion of services to the Austin area and just launched their new website GulfCoastAustin.com to provide customers with a wealth of information about their superior products and installation services. Backed by more 30 years in the business, Gulf Coast Windows offers a wide range of Austin area replacement windows and Houston area replacement windows, as well as a variety of replacement doors, including French doors and patio doors. The company’s top-notch installers are some of the best in the industry, earning them accolades from past customers.



For anyone searching for replacement windows Austin or windows Houston area, Gulf Coast Windows offers the highest quality thermal windows available. The company’s exclusive Performer II windows are engineered for both beauty and efficiency, formed from premium vinyl PVC, specially-treated glass and age-resistant sealants. Manufactured in the U.S., the Performer II is guaranteed to help keep a home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, equating to money savings for homeowners.



Gulf Coast Windows also offers a wide range of other window and door products and services, including wood clad windows and doors, security windows and doors, security storm windows, fiberglass entry doors, siding, radiant barrier for insulation and more.



Whether a person is looking to save money by replacing their current windows or needs installation for a new set of French doors, Gulf Coast Windows offers reliable service and quality products.



According to the Jim Fiume, Owner of Gulf Coast Windows, “When I launched Gulf Coast Windows over 30 years ago, I based the business on trust, integrity and a passion for superior quality. Those same values hold true today and tens of thousands of customers can attest to the service and products we have installed in their homes.”



About Gulf Coast Windows

With more than 30 years in the business, Gulf Coast Windows provides top-notch window and door products and installation services. Servicing the Houston and Austin, Texas areas, the company uses only factory-trained installers. The company’s replacement windows are a patented technology and are backed by a one-time, lifetime, transferrable product warranty. Gulf Coast Windows prides itself on offering unbeatable customer service and won the Better Business Bureau Award for Excellence in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011. In 2008, the company received the BBB’s prestigious Pinnacle Award.