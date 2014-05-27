Gulf State Homebuyers Buy Properties, No Questions Asked

Baytown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Gulf State Homebuyers, LLC, a local, full-service real estate investment company founded in 2006 by Dwayne White, specializes in buying properties for sale for whatever reason sellers are disposing their houses.



According to Gulf State Homebuyers, if a homeowner is burdened by back taxes, delinquent HOA dues, divorce, bankruptcy, foreclosure, unemployment, inherited property, probate, tired landlord, overdue mortgage, too many home repairs, or extensive damage to the property, the company can help him by simply buying his property.



“We specialize in purchasing residential and commercial properties in Houston and its surrounding areas. Our company not only supplies clients with the ability to sell their home for cash; in many situations, we allow our clients to rent or owner finance from us as well. We at Gulf State Homebuyers, LLC, have purchased hundreds of homes in cash throughout the years, offering our sellers fair market prices for their homes and quick funding in a matter of days,” Dwayne A. White, President of Gulf State Homebuyers, shares.



Gulf State Homebuyers attract home sellers to sell their properties to them because they implement a 5-step quick process in buying a house. These include: (1) Submitting an online form; (2) Discussing with an acquisition specialist; (3) Visiting the property; (4) Evaluation of the offer; and, finally, (5) Giving a no-obligation cash offer to the seller for his property. After these 5 simple steps, the seller can either take the offer or leave it, depending on his priorities and needs.



“We at Gulf State Homebuyers are known for our professionalism, knowledge, integrity, and honesty, which we feel is most important when doing business. We have fine-tuned a very smooth, stress free process, to purchasing real estate from homeowners, which separates us from most companies,” he adds.



About Gulf State Homebuyers

Gulf State Homebuyers is composed of a team of attorneys, title companies, and in-house staff professionals who work hand in hand to enable the company to make a stress-free way of buying properties from interested parties. The company takes pride in being the only home buying firm that can make a solid, no obligation, cash offer on a property home within 24-hours after the ocular visit. For more information about Gulf State Homebuyers, the services it offers, and the whole process of home buying it provides, visit its official website at http://www.gulfstatehomebuyers.com.