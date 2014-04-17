Gulf State Introduces 5-Step Home Buying Process

Baytown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Gulf State Homebuyers, LLC, a local, full service real estate investment company that started in 2006, introduces their easy and fast 5-step home buying process to those who are willing to sell their houses.



Specializing in purchasing residential and commercial properties in Houston and its surrounding areas, Gulf Estate Homebuyers, LLC, takes pride in having purchased hundreds of properties in cash over the years, offering homeowners and sellers fair market prices for their houses and quick funding in a matter of days.



The 5-step process of buying homes, according to the company, includes: (1) Seller will submit online form; (2) Gulf State will contact seller; (3) Gulf State will evaluate the house or the property; (4) Gulf State will make an offer; and (5) Seller will get cash in exchange of his home. Interested parties will not even have to go to any physical office. All they have to do is log in to www.gulfstatehomebuyers.com to accomplish the first step.



“We at Gulf State Homebuyers are known for our professionalism, knowledge, integrity, and honesty, which we feel is most important when doing business. We have fine-tuned a very smooth, stress free process, to purchasing real estate from homeowners, which separates us from most companies,” an executive of the company explains.



“We know that selling your house can be a very difficult decision to arrive at, and once the decision is made, the entire process can be rather confusing. That’s why we at Gulf State Homebuyers have created an easy, step-by-step process for you – so that you can see, first-hand, just how easy it is to sell your house to us,” he adds.



Gulf State Homebuyers, LLC, is known to deliver fast and professional service to its clients and customers. Composed of a reliable team of attorneys, title companies, and in-house staff professionals, the company is able to implement a stress-free way for homeowners to sell their houses, while getting a good amount of cash in return.



“We at Gulf State Homebuyers are known for our professionalism, knowledge, integrity, and honesty, which we feel is most important when doing business. We have fine-tuned a very smooth, stress free process, to purchasing real estate from homeowners, which separates us from most companies,” he concludes.



If you want to know more about Gulf State Homebuyers, LLC, and their step-by-step processes in buying homes, visit its official website at http://www.gulfstatehomebuyers.com.