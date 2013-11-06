Gulfstream Realty Group Launches Advanced Search Feature on Website

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Gulfstream Realty Group, South Florida’s leading Jupiter Real Estate specialist, has introduced an innovative search feature on its website at GulfstreamRE.com. The new function is designed to optimize the home buying experience by providing users with a personalized means of locating their desired property.



The advanced tool is accessible through the homepage menu bar and allows users to select a wide variety of criteria, including city location, price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, year built, features, and more. There is even an option to choose specific categories such as foreclosures, short sales, new listings, or waterfront. This wide-ranging approach provides further versatility and better ensures that clients will locate their desired property.



Notably, users have the option of creating a personal account for saving these search results, which can be classified by property type (residential, commercial, condo, or rental). This unique feature allows homebuyers to take their time during their search and compare more than one potential property option. This is especially vital for the growing proportion of international buyers that increasingly utilize web-based tools to locate desired properties.



Overall, this comprehensive and innovative approach reflects Gulfstream Realty Group’s express commitment to creating an engaging and effective real estate experience for its clients. The internet’s growing prominence as a tool for buying or selling property makes the new website a vital endeavor.



About Gulfstream Realty Group

The Gulfstream Realty Group is lead by founder Michael Gozzo, who specializes in marketing and selling luxury homes in the coastal communities of Palm Beach County, Florida. The firm is one of the leading experts on oceanfront and waterfront homes in the region, emphasizing the use of professional networks and advanced technology to maximize its results.