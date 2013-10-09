Gulfstream Realty Group Launches New Website - GulfstreamRE.com

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The Gulfstream Realty Group, which specialists in Jupiter Real Estate, has launched a new professionally-designed website at GulfstreamRE.com. The official webpage is intended to optimize real estate service through its range of features and functions.



Due to the utilization of advanced servers and innovative organization, the new website is user-friendly and navigable. The principal feature of the homepage is a slideshow banner that displays high-resolution images of various neighborhoods and properties, alongside introductory information that can be clicked to access a dedicated profile on the topic.



A wide array of information can be accessed through the homepage, including featured properties, an official blog, a communities list, a contact section, and pages dedicated to both home buyers and sellers. Users even have the option of creating an account with the website, which among other benefits, allows them to save properties to a personal favorites list. This further promotes the group’s emphasis on personalized services.



Overall, this comprehensive and innovative approach reflects Gulfstream Realty Group's express commitment to creating an engaging and effective real estate experience for its clients. The internet’s growing prominence as a tool for buying or selling property makes the new website a vital endeavor.



About Gulfstream Realty Group

The Gulfstream Realty Group is lead by founder Michael Gozzo, who specializes in marketing and selling luxury homes in the coastal communities of Palm Beach County, Florida. The firm is one of the leading experts on oceanfront and waterfront homes in the region, emphasizing the use of professional networks and advanced technology to maximize its results.