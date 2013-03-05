Gulivers.com - Free Professional Looking Vacation Rental Listings, No Fees, No Commissions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- With over 11,000 family-friendly beach houses, vacation home and condo rentals, Gulivers.com is a fast growing vacation rentals by owner website.



Owners are able to register and add their listings for no charge. Gulivers does not believe in charging a listing fee or commission. Various types of vacation rentals can be listed including:



- Villas

- Condos

- Apartments

- Houses

- Cottages

- Bed and Breakfasts

- Cabins

- Inns



Gulivers.com underwent major design and functionality changes. It is and has always been our priority to make it easy for you to navigate around our site and to portray your listings in the best manner possible for your potential renters. We expect the improved navigation and categorization to effectively serve our common purposes.



There were several improvements and changes made to Gulivers.com, which have paved the way for new opportunities. These include:



- Having easier access to your property and your profile by using the new My dashboard feature. Here you are able to edit, delete, update or upgrade your properties.

- Create an owner or property manager profile. You are able to add a picture and other important information about yourself/ your company.

- Adding more rates options for your listings, such as rates per day, per week and per month as well as advanced rates for holiday periods.

- Improved maps: you are able to drag and drop the pointer to your exact location.

- Adding up to 10 pictures to each of your listings in order to better showcase the property.

- Potential renters now have better search and sorting capabilities, by using new map on the homepage or improved browsing system.

- Owners and property managers are now able to login with their Facebook login information or create an account directly on Gulivers.com.



As we look toward the future, we hope to continue to make changes that create new opportunities, increase visibility, and attract renters.



Useful for Vacationers



Gulivers.com is not only useful for owners, it is also useful for vacationers. The site is open for vacationers to come in and search for their rentals. Once they have found a vacation rental they would like to stay in, they can book the rental directly with the owners. When the vacation is all said and done, they can go home and leave a review on the properties they stayed in. Gulivers encourages people to leave reviews, because it helps others. Vacationers have the option to search or browse rentals in the United States, Europe or the World.



The Florida vacation rentals are pretty popular because Florida is beautiful all year long. Yes, Florida does have a winter, but the cold is nothing compared to the cold up north. In fact, some northerners go down to Florida during the winter in order to get away from the harsh weather.



