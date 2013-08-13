Gum Doctor, Offered by Joe Johnson Health, Cures Gingivitis Rather Than Treating It

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Gum Doctor (http://teethneedgums.com) being available online, Joe Johnson offers a two for one special on this amazing product. For each Gum Doctor which is ordered, the consumer receives an extra Gum Doctor remedy at no additional charge. Gum Doctor comes complete with a full refund guarantee. "If this product doesn't remedy the consumer's gum problems, they receive a full refund with no hassle," Joe Johnson of http://teethneedgums.com declares.



Gum recession occurs when the margin of the gum tissue surrounding the teeth erodes or pulls back. This exposes extra tooth or possibly even the root of the tooth. Often, this indicates the presence of gum disease and leads to other dental problems as gaps or pockets form along the gum line. Bacteria breed in these gaps or pockets and the gums become inflamed. Over time, bone structures in the teeth and support tissue break down and teeth become loose. "Massage a few drops of Gum Doctor (http://teethneedgums.com) into the gums three times a day for seven days and see major improvement," Joe Johnson states.



Many things lead to gum recession. Improper brushing, hormonal changes, insufficient dental care, crooked teeth and genetics all play a role in the formation of gum disease. The same is true of body piercings of the tongue or lip, tobacco use and grinding or clenching of teeth. "No matter what is leading to the recession of the gums, Gum Doctor (http://teethneedgums.com)becomes of great assistance in rectifying the problem," Mr. Johnson continues.



Many assume good dental hygiene is enough to treat gingivitis, but bacteria often remains even when one has a thorough dental cleaning and takes a course of antibiotics. Although this will treat the problem in the short term, the likelihood of the problem recurring in a month or so remains very high as the antibiotics weaken the overall immune system. "With a natural treatment such as Gum Doctor, the risk of weakening the immune system disappears so, when the gingivitis is treated, it doesn't come back. For this reason, many choose Gum Doctor, in conjunction with a healthy diet, exercise and a good multi-vitamin to combat this problem once and for all. As oral health and general overall health are closely related, this continues to be the best course of action for all," Mr. Johnson explains.



About Joe Johnson Health

Joe Johnson operates as a natural health researcher with more than 20 years of experience in the use of plants extract to heal the human body. Mr. Johnson suffered with gum problems for many years and nothing that was tried was of any assistance until he discovered a natural treatment which provided the relief he needed. In addition, Mr. Johnson's overall health improved and he opted to share this information with others so they can receive the same health benefits of Gum Doctor. Each product comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.