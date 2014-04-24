Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Gum in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- There remains a trend towards gum in slab envelope format over pellets. This is due to convenience as well as the perceived value for money aspect of the product. Consumers like the fact that they can bite off a piece of the stick, rather than having to consume it in its entirety, as this makes the product last longer. Natela Importers entered this category with the extension of the Beechies sugar-free chewing gum into envelope format in February 2013. Other major brands in this category are...
Euromonitor International's Gum in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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