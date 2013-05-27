"Gum in South Korea" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Gum in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- In 2011, gum sales stagnated with decreasing popularity of gums with xylitol, which accounted for the bulk of gum sales. Due to this trend, current value sales of gum overall are expected to decrease slightly (by 0.3%) to reach Won362.0 billion in 2012. Gum growth has declined since the rapid growth period it experienced between 2001 and 2002. Although current value sales saw positive growth in 2010 with economic recovery, the market it reverted to negative growth in 2011. In South Korea,...
Euromonitor International's Gum in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
