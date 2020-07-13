Guma Spicy Pies Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Expand Its Facility

Woodbridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Gumax International Ltd. is an American company and it successfully launched its food business at the national level. Known as Guma Spicy Pies, the company's food outlet specializes in a wide range of spicy pies for everyone through its distribution network and food trucks. These spicy pies include chipotle chicken, beef, crab, lobster, vegetables, and lamb, etc., while certain flavors are also sweet. To enhance this business and take the company's capacity to the next level, Guma Spicy Pies has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"The money raised will allow us to outfit the building properly and sign a 10 years lease, and this campaign is an opportunity to expand our mission and help our employees, their families, and the communities that we serve." Said Augustine Guma, the Founder of Gumax International Ltd., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/loveisspicy/love-is-spicy-guma-spicy-pies and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in enabling the company to take the next step in its growth story and expand into a larger facility. This facility will allow Gumax International Ltd. to do everything in one place, which includes R&D, manufacturing and shipping.



In addition, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 150,000, and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers on Kickstarter. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Gumax International Ltd.

Gumax International Ltd. is a US based company founded by Augustine G. Guma, a legendary entrepreneur, who survived the Ugandan Ombachi Massacre at the age of 15 in the year 1981. Augustine was able to hatch his dream in America by founding this company, and the food wing of this company called Guma Spicy Pies is already a popular food choice nationwide. The company is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to expand its facility for R&D, manufacturing and shipping, and it is welcoming generous community support.



Contact:

Contact Person: Augustine Guma

Company: GumAx International Ltd

City: Woodbridge

State: Virginia

Country: United States

Phone: 6095360463

Email: aguma@gumapies.com

Website: www.gumapies.com