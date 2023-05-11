Gummy Supplement Market Worth $48.5 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets, the global gummy supplements market is projected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2028 from USD 24.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market is segmented by type, starch ingredient, distribution channel, end user, and functionality, among other factors.



Of all the gummy types, vitamin gummies are anticipated to have the largest share in the market in 2023. This is because gummy vitamins typically have delicious fruity flavors and all the necessary micronutrients. Consequently, many individuals prefer gummy vitamins over conventional vitamins, particularly kids and elderly people who have difficulty swallowing tablets.



In the coming years, the nutraceutical business is expected to see a significant increase in sales of vitamin gummies. Working-class consumers who seek to balance health factors like folic acid, metabolic health, and glycemic index to address problems like bone strength, immunity, and vitamin deficiencies will also contribute significantly to the expansion of the gummy supplements market.



The kids segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate among all the other end-users in the Gummy Supplements market in 2023. Gummy supplements have become increasingly popular as a convenient way to provide kids with the vitamins and minerals they require without having to consume a range of foods. Gummy supplements meet the changing demands of children, supplying comprehensive nourishment in an uncomplicated way. They are superior to normal vitamins and more appealing, capturing kids' interest and making them easier to ingest.



Unlike tablets or pills, gummies are easier for kids to swallow since they are shaped like sweets. Additionally, the soaring rates of micronutrient deficiencies, with an estimated 29% of preschool children worldwide being vitamin A deficient, 18% being anemic, and 17% at risk of low zinc intake, can be reduced with the help of gummy supplements, augmenting its market growth.



The North America region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the Gummy Supplements market. According to a 2022 report from the American Psychological Association, financial troubles, along with a deluge of horrible visuals from Ukraine as Russia, have pushed a majority of Americans to new levels of stress. As a result, interest in gummies that assist mental health and sleep has been on the rise in addition to immunity gummies, which have become increasingly popular in the US after the pandemic.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of metabolic syndrome is estimated at more than 30% in the United States. As a result, more than three out of every four Americans take a vitamin, mineral, or supplement product to maintain their health. Considering gummies are the most convenient and flavorful form of supplements providing a variety of functionality, the market is rapidly flourishing in this region.



