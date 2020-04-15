Gummy Vitamins Market – Unbalanced Diets to Underscore Growth

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- While single vitamin gummies are set to record a robust growth rate over the forecast period, it will be the child segment in end-user category that will demonstrate remarkable growth. This is a result of growing awareness regarding vitamin deficiency in children due to poor diets. As a result medical community, governments across the world, and parents are actively getting involved in plugging these gaps. This is set to contribute significantly to the growth of global gummy vitamins market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.



The global gummy vitamins market would see an increase in its market valuation over this assessment period, states Transparency Market Research, owing to various factors and a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



It is important to note here that vitamin deficiencies are getting more and more common, and are not restricted to school going children, who face the brunt of poor diets in terms of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Adults are just as susceptible to heath conditions related to vitamin deficiencies as kids.



Besides, increase in number of people falling in the age group of 65 and above is also set to contribute to the growth of this market. From 962 million in the year 2017, the number of people aged 60 and above is now set to be 2.1 billion by 2050. In the former age group of 65 and above, one in every six people will join ranks by 2050. The situation will be more dramatic for North America and Europe.



North America to Stay at the Forefront of Growth in the Global Gummy Vitamins Market



Region-wise, gummy vitamins market is set to witness North American region topping the charts, laying claim to a prominent share of the market. A number of factors are set to help the regional market keep up a sturdy growth trajectory over the forecast period. Awareness regarding vitamin and other important nutrient deficiency is becoming common in people from this region. This is leading a lot of people to opt for supplements – a fact that is driving the regional market forward. It is important to note here that people are eating out and often choosing fast foods for meals as the lead hectic lives with little time and energy to cook proper meals and this is contributing to growth of gummy vitamins market.



It is also worth noting here that chronic illnesses are witnessing a massive increase in reported cases, especially in countries such as Canada, and the United States of America. In fact, in the United States alone six in every ten people are suffering from one chronic illness, four in every ten are suffering from at least two. This is prompting people to take preventive care seriously, highlighting the importance of adequate levels of vitamins and minerals in the body.



Decent Number of Players Making the Vendor Landscape Fragmented and Competitive



Top players in the global gummy vitamins market are Boli Naturals LLC, Nutra Solutions USA, ABH Labs LLC, Melrob Group, Sirio Pharma, Gimbal Brothers, Inc., Baer AG, Ferrara Candy Company, Ernest Jackson, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., and Contract Nutra, among others.



A number of growth strategies are being deployed by these active players and these are leading the market on to high growth trajectory. Besides, these are helping some of the players who are strategically using organic and inorganic strategies to carve off a larger share of the market. Product development and improvement would be a key determinant of market share. Additionally, players would also do well to plan their marketing strategies well. Additionally, key alliances are also noted in the market landscape.



