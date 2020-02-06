GumPick," a Gum Stimulator and Food Removal Tool, Now on Kickstarter!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- An innovative dental tool, GumPick is the world's premier food and plaque removal tool. Effectively used to remove food particles and plaque lodged between teeth and gyms, GumPick is successfully promoting the highest levels of dental health and hygiene, making this new gum stimulator the perfect addition to any oral care regime.



With the GumPick, users can gently massage their gums with GumPick's rubber-tipped end. This gentle massaging maneuver increases blood and oxygen flow to the gums, which helps to remove harmful dental contaminants. Flexible yet firm, the rubber tip prevents residue buildup and comes in four color variations that make GumPicks easily distinguishable amongst family members and friends. With a comfortable aluminum handle, avoid color rub off or chipping while enjoying an ergonomic design that promotes comfortable, sustained use.



A time-efficient, multipurpose dental instrument, GumPick is predicted to become a household necessity for cleaning gums, removing hard to reach food and plaque, and preventing cavities and gum disease in 2020. A product of extensive research and development, GumPick has entered production and is expected to be released worldwide in April 2020. Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used for global expansion.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gumpick/gumpick-gum-stimulator

Supporters around the world can back the GumPick by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $6. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About GumPick

GumPick is an innovative new dental product and consumer brand on a mission to improve dental and oral health. Developed in Atlanta, GA, USA GumPick will be the new must-have accessory for optimal dental hygiene and oral health.



Contact:

Company: GumPick, LLC

Country: United States

Email: care@gumpick.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gumpick/gumpick-gum-stimulator?ref=2h4f7q