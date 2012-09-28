Gun Holsters Unlimited.com Expands Gun Accessory Line and Builds New Site to Match

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Gun Holsters Unlimited is already one of the foremost suppliers of Gun Accessories in the U.S. They supply everything from scopes and sights to knives and tactical gear to shooting sportsmen, law enforcement and even members of the military. GHU is near complete on a brand new site encompassing some of the best new technologies.



Gun Holsters Unlimited.com will soon offer over 10,000 products in a variety of firearms and self-defense categories.



“Gun Holsters Unlimited is trying to build not just an ecommerce platform, but a forum for gun owners and shooting sports enthusiasts. Our goal is to make the site as interactive as possible. Customers will be able to leave reviews and comments on any particular topics or products of interest. There will be interactive blogs and videos, as well as reviews on anything and everything about guns. With the growth of the industry throughout the last several years, we want to be a one-stop shop for not only firearm products, but industry news & information as well.”



Gun Holsters Unlimited.com’s new site will include even more products than they do now, including a wide variety of gun holsters, scopes of all shapes and sizes, and even more tactical gear. Gun Holsters Unlimited has also added to its selection of AR15 accessories, proving almost any accessory one would need for the AR15 and similar rifles.



Gun Holsters Unlimited.com will continue to support the Wounded Warrior Project, the NRA and the NSSF, as the site currently does by providing links to those sites. The new blog will also be enhanced with the latest extensions and plugins, making it one of the most interactive gun blogs on the net.

Contact Art at 1-800-418-7230 for more information visit http://www.gunholstersunlimited.com