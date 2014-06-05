Gun Mate Expanding Selection to Include a New Gun Safe

Carlton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- After its successful debut as an online gun accessories provider in Australia, one of Gun Mate’s executives is saying that they are now ready to take their game a notch higher. With its new line of products, Gun Mate is seeking to expand its market share and gain the approval of the rest of the world. Although not much has been disclosed, it was hinted that the company will be sticking to their offerings of durable but affordable products.



The owner of Gun Mate is a hunting enthusiast and this is what prompted him to start the business. One of its best sellers is its line of gun cases. According to the owner, the line was very successful not just because of the very competitive prices but more because the company made it a point to only adhere to the practice of selling quality products. Aside from this, most of their products are said to have a no-fuss design that everybody finds easy to use.



Another company, GunSafes.com recently announced that it will be making gun safe products of The Gun Box available in its store. Customers are given the option to choose from three main categories. Aside from the aircraft strength aluminum alloy steel, customers may purchase one that feature a biometric fingerprint scanner complete with GPS tracking technology. Consumers are now wondering if Gun Mate will have similar products.



Meanwhile, Fox reported on May 15 that small gun safes from some of the reputable companies are not safe for kids as claimed by security specialists. These can be easily prodded with the use of hanger while others have locks that reset after these have been dropped. According to the investigative attorney, Marc Weber Tobias, the main culprit was the use of solenoid lock mechanisms in portable gun safes.



Aaron Mulligan, a gun expert at Gun Mate™, was asked whether the company can guarantee the safety of the kids with the new gun safe and if he was willing to give a hint on its size and how it would look like. He confidently said this, “So far, with our previous gun safes, we’ve never had any issues about these being broken into by kids. Before we place any product out in the market, rest assured these did not just pass market standards but we at the company test it ourselves too just in case something was overlooked. How will the new product look and feel like? I kind of liked it so I’m sure the public will love it too.”



About Gun Mate™

Gun Mate™ is an online store that sells gun safes, gun cases, trail cameras and other types of gun accessories. It prides itself for having products that have undergone screening and certification. For more information, simply email Aaron Mulligan at info@gunmate.com.au or message him at his Facebook, Twitter or Google+ accounts.