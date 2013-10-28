GunSafes.com Now Offers Liberty Explorer EX23 25 Gun Safe with Dial Lock for Only $834

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- GunSafes.com, a leading gun safes dealer, now offers the Liberty Explorer EX23 25 gun safe for sale with dial lock for a discounted rate of $834, with absolutely free shipping. Previously available for a price of $1,399, this product is being offered at a discount of almost $570 to clear out inventory for new, exciting models from leading manufacturers.



Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of GunSafes.com, while highlighting the key features of the product stated, “Embarking on a milestone in Gun Cabinets, we at GunSafes.com, are proud to offer a discount of $570 to our Liberty Explorer EX23. Each safe uses Liberty's proprietary engineering specs and designs with quality control measures that are second to none. Reliable security features and proven fire protection from Liberty combine to offer peace of mind at an affordable price.”



Apart from being offered at a remarkable savings, it also offers superior fire protection making this cabinet the preferred choice among people who like to give their valuables an extra layer of protection and themselves, peace of mind.



GunSafes.com offers an unbeatable selection of gun safes for the home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are virtually endless. Find all standards and sizes, and also take into account the interior of your house. The company aims to ensure their clients a safe and secure solution to keep their valuables safe and well-protected.



About GunSafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store's vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Gunsafes.com ensures that customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com