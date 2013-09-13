Gunsafes.Com Introduces New Collection of Barrett Tactical Safes

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Gunsafes.com, now introduces the Barrett BFB7250 90 Minute Fire Resistant 50 Gun Safe at a discounted rate of $5,899.95, giving customers a savings of $2,930.05. These gun safes are ideal and designed purposely for large caliber rifles, assault rifles (AR) and tactical weapons. The Gun Cabinet from the house of Barrett comes with a specially designed slide-out tactical weapons storage rack for easy access to all uniquely designed assault style weapons.



With a smooth black finish tactical style door, durable black textured body and black nickel plated hardware, Barrett gun safes from the house of leading gun safes store Gunsafes.Com, come standard with a tactical door organizer that provides specially designed compartments to store extra magazines, various optics, flashlights, ammo, and fast, easy access to hand guns or rifles.



This Barrett BFB7250 90 Minute Fire Resistant 50 gun safe comes with a two lock option of mechanical dial lock and Electronic Keypad Lock.



While addressing the media, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of GunSafes.com stated, “The online store carries the four most varied Gun Safes for sale from Barrett online and they are the Barrett BFB7250 90 Minute Fire Resistant 50 Gun Safe, Barrett BFB7240 90 Minute Fire Resistant 38 Gun Safe, Barrett BFB6636 90 Minute Fire Resistant 30 Gun Safe, and the Barrett BFB6030 90 Minute Fire Resistant 24 Gun Safe.”



Another unmatched product range being displayed at gunsafes.com is that of gun cabinets that is not only highly useful but also enables users to display their guns in a classic manner. These are available both in wood and no-wood categories and in different designs. The offered array of gun safes has high strength and can be availed at fairly affordable prices.



About Gunsafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store’s vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Ensure customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com.