GunSafes.com Now Offers Free Shipping on All Products

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Buying a gun safe has been made easy and less complicated by the guns safe and vaults leader, GunSafes.com. These gun safes offer more than a place to store guns, they can also be utilized for keeping memorabilia, valuables, legal documents, etc. Gun safes from the house of GunSafes.com are an investment for a family’s irreplaceable items. Previously, Gunsafes.com offered free shipping on products worth $50, but now the company offers free shipping on all products regardless of the price.



Gun safes are cabinets specifically designed to hold long guns: rifles, shotguns, and some are specifically designed to hold tactical weapons. All gun safes are equipped with special racks. The size of the safe, and the internal arrangement of the gun racks dictates the maximum gun capacity. Gunsafes.com offers a wide range of high-quality safes including those manufactured by reputable manufacturers.



While addressing the media, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of GunSafes.com stated, “When it comes to purchasing the best heavy duty, highly secured and fire protected gun safe, there's nothing like buying sturdy Gun Safes from the house of GunSafes.com. Our vault safe company has the widest range of safe guns for sale and home security models from the best manufactures in the industry.”



The company also carries Bighorn Classic Series gun safes and offers the ‘best bang for the buck’on the market today. These Bighorn Gun Safes are known for their rock-solid, heavy-bodied construction with great fire ratings and with no frills added, at the industry's best prices. This safe is built with 12 gauge steel and boasts a 30-minute fire rating.



About GunSafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store’ vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Ensure customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com.