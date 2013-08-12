GunSafes.com Now Offers Biometric Gun Safes to Customers

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- GunSafes.com, a pioneer in the gun safes industry, now offers a large collection of Biometric Gun Safes to its customers. These types of gun safes are the need of the hour, keeping in mind the increase of gun violence by adolescents in the country. A recent report also suggested that significant numbers of gunfire incidents were by adolescents, who took guns from their homes.



Biometric gun safes will be accessible by the owner only, as it will respond only after it matches the owner’s fingerprints in the database. These types of gun safes are sure to bring peace of mind to gun owners, who are afraid of their guns being misused or stolen.



A representative from GunSafes.com said, “All biometric gun safe’s systems have their own advantages and disadvantages; however no matter what, unlike tokens such as smart cards or physical keys which can all be lost, stolen, or duplicated a biometric gun safe's entry system is nearly impossible to tamper with.”



“Passwords can be forgotten, stolen, or shared, but these body and personal traits are individual specific,” he further added.



GunSafes.com offers biometric gun safes from leading gun safe manufacturers such as Browning Gun Safes, Liberty Gun Safes, Bighorn Gun Safes and others. Customers may browse through the available biometric gun safes through the site’s online portal and may place their order online. The store also offers free shipping on all orders.



Apart from biometric gun safes, this online store also offers other security products like fire proof safes, pistol safes, wall safes, office safes, deposit, waterproof, and handgun safes.



About GunSafes.com

GunSafes.com offers an unbeatable selection of gun safes for home and office. With products from all the top manufacturers they have endless options to choose from. A buyer can find all standards and sizes in their collection. Buyers can benefit from their vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Their expertise extends beyond gun safes to the world of other security products offering a wider selection of pistol safes, wall safes, office safes, deposit, waterproof, and handgun safes.



For more information, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com or call them on toll free (855) 248-6723.