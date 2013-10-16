GunSafes.com Offering Free NV100 Gun Vault on Any Order over $1,000

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- This Halloween, trick or treating is not the only fun taking place because GunSafes.com has announced a special October sale. Apart from offering gun safes for sale, the store is also offering a free NV100 Gun Vault on any order over $1,000. Customers can get the vault by entering ‘FREESAFE’ as the discount coupon code.



Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of GunSafes.com enlightens customers with the features of the NV100 Gun Vault. He states, “The NanoVault features an easy-to-operate key lock system, 18-gauge steel construction and 1/2-inch per side thick memory foam interior. The security cable available with the item can also be used when the cable is wrapped around any fixed object and slid over the lock receiver inside the security box, both the NanoVault and any valuables will be securely attached.”



Among the most desirable compact handgun safes available on the market, the NV100 is a perfect complimentary gift for customers spending $1000 or more. The store keeps a large collection of gun security products in its inventory – ranging from gun cabinets to gun safes.



The store further guarantees its products to be of 100% top quality and manufactured by some of the leading gun safe manufacturers like Browning, Liberty, Vault Pro, Big Horn, amongst others.



Customers can either place their order over the phone, or via GunSafes.com safe and secure website. To keep the deal affordable to customers, the store charges no sales tax and also offers quantity discounts. The store further offers free shipping (except in the state of Idaho).



About GunSafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store's vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Gunsafes.com ensures that customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com