GunMagWarehouse.com Offers 30 Round AR-15 Magazine Rebuild Kit to California Firearms Owners

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Magazine rebuild kits are a valuable accessory for today’s gun owners to have. Magazine rebuild kits help gun owners repair existing magazines or expand the capacity of existing ones. Many rebuild kits also come with superior manufacturing quality when compared to stock equipment, making them ideal for firearms enthusiasts and competitive shooters.



Online magazine retailer GunMagWarehouse.com offers a wide variety of magazine rebuild kits online. The website recently added a 30-round PMAG Rebuild Kit to its online store. That rebuild kit allows gun owners to add a 30-round magazine of .223 Remington caliber ammunition to their AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The kit is designed specifically for California residents who need to use a 30-round magazine when traveling out of state.



As the sales page for the product explains, the rebuild kit is not designed to circumvent any local or state laws. Instead, the kit is simply designed to rebuild a legally owned 30-round magazine that was purchased before the ban on high-capacity magazines. Rebuild kits cannot legally be assembled in California, and shooters are required to take their rebuild kits apart before returning to California.



As a spokesperson for GunMagWarehouse.com explains, many shooters require rebuild kits in order to participate in shooting competitions or to visit weapons training facilities:



“Our rebuild kits are not designed to violate local or state laws. Instead, many of our customers are shooters who reside in California but travel the country for competitions and training sessions. Recent laws have made it difficult to purchase high-capacity magazines, and it is the buyer’s responsibility to familiarize themselves with all local, state, and federal laws.”



Many of the rebuild kits on GunMagWarehouse.com are designed by Magpul Original Equipment (MOE). MOE manufactures a wide range of firearm accessories designed to provide a high-quality alternative to stock weapon parts. The 30-round PMAG rebuild kit offered at GunMagWarehouse.com can be used with an AR-15 or an M4. As the GunMagWarehouse.com spokesperson explains, the rebuild kit provides a significant upgrade over standard magazines on most AR-15s and M4s:



“The MOE rebuild kit not only provides a higher capacity magazine, but it also offers a competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI at an affordable price. The magazine features an impact resistant polymer construction, an easy-to-disassemble design, and a flared floor plate for positive magazine extraction. Additional features like anti-tilt, a stainless steel spring, and a self-lubricating follower make the rebuild kit one of the most reliable firearm accessories available for AR-15 and M4 owners today.”



About GunMagWarehouse.com

GunMagWarehouse.com is an online gun magazine retailer that offers a diverse range of rebuild kits. The website recently released a Magpul PMAG kit for California residents designed to increase the capacity of an AR-15 or M4 to 30 rounds. For more information, please visit: http://gunmagwarehouse.com