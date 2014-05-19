Gunsafes.com Launches an Innovative Range of Pistol and Handgun Safes from the Renowned Brand 'The Gun Box'

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- GunSafes.com is counted among the leading providers of gun safe solutions for both homes and offices. The company has strengthened its standing by launching a new and innovative range of pistol and handgun safes by the renowned brand ‘The Gun Box’. This brand is known for integrating up-to-the-minute technology to offer reliable and advanced weapon security solutions. This new range available at GunSafes.com is also a reflection of this legacy, which is being offered at very reasonable prices.



Customers will come across gun safes or boxes in three main categories (each fitted with the innovative RFID scanner) which are The Gun Box - RFID Standard Gun Box, The Gun Box - RFID Biometric Gun Box, and The Gun Box - RFID Biometric Premium Gun Box - GPS Tracking. Each of the boxes is unlocked only in response to the owner’s individual RFID chip with a simple wave of the hand. The chip has been neatly integrated in the Gun Box wristband. Besides this, the overall structure of these gun boxes is immensely strong and damage-proof owing to the use of aircraft strength aluminum alloy shell. The biometric variants will additionally require the owner’s finger tips for accessibility, which is scanned by an inbuilt 360 Biometric fingerprint scanner.



‘The Gun Box’ products can be easily purchased online at Gunsafes.com, which comes under the umbrella group, United Commerce Group, Inc that has associated with AmeriCommerce to ensure reliable and secure transactions. Elaborating on the safe shopping experience a representative, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of GunSafes.com mentioned, “We also provide the option of using a PayPal account for your transaction. Our e-commerce website is equipped with 128bit SSL Security and our sites are also tested daily by McAfee Secure. This piece of software reports on the safety of websites by searching the web and testing for malware and spam.”



About GunSafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store's vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Gunsafes.com ensures that customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com.